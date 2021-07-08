Fans praise Kasper Schmeichel’s performance against England

The fans of this Euro 2021, surrendered in front of the great performance of Kasper Schmeichel of the Denmark national team, in the semifinal match against England in the mythical stadium of Wembley.

The goalkeeper, son of Manchester United’s Danish legend Peter Schmeichel, excelled in the game against the English with important saves that impressed all the fans.

After finishing this semifinal match, fans packed social networks, highlighting the great role of Kasper Schmeichel, turning his name into a worldwide trend on Twitter and Facebook.

Yes, England advanced. But what happened to this man in the bow was brutal. WHAT A FUCKING PORTER IS KASPER SCHMEICHEL !! pic.twitter.com/L3z2EzVhS4 – PatoC ️sidela ️ (@ patoUdechile10) July 7, 2021

Despite the great performance of the Denmark goalkeeper who even stopped England star Harry Kane from a penalty, his team ended up losing 2 goals to 1 in the semifinals in overtime.

On the penalty taken by Harry Kane there was a laser aimed at Kasper Schmeichel’s eyes directly. Few things dirtier, crawler and unsportsmanlike than this pic.twitter.com/iVrSUZUrZS – Andrés Weiss (@andresweiss_) July 7, 2021

That the final result does not prevent us from talking about and appreciating the tremendous game that he played. Notable about Kasper Schmeichel, taking everything out and always keeping his team in game. RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/6bQ8ELG1p9 – Mr. Soccer Py (@SrFutbolPy) July 7, 2021

