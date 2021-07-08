in Football

Fans praise Kasper Schmeichel’s performance against England

The fans of this Euro 2021, surrendered in front of the great performance of Kasper Schmeichel of the Denmark national team, in the semifinal match against England in the mythical stadium of Wembley.

The goalkeeper, son of Manchester United’s Danish legend Peter Schmeichel, excelled in the game against the English with important saves that impressed all the fans.

After finishing this semifinal match, fans packed social networks, highlighting the great role of Kasper Schmeichel, turning his name into a worldwide trend on Twitter and Facebook.

Despite the great performance of the Denmark goalkeeper who even stopped England star Harry Kane from a penalty, his team ended up losing 2 goals to 1 in the semifinals in overtime.

