Fans praise Emilio Fernando Alonso after transmission of Euro 2021

The England National Team and the Italian National Team wrote the last chapter of the 2021 edition of the European Championship, with the triumph of the Azzurri team on penalty shoot-outs at Wembley Stadium.

This game was transmitted by the signal of TUDN for the Mexican public and having the veteran in the narration Emilio Fernando Alonso, which led the action in the first half of the duel between the British and the Italians.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, putting the name of the narrator of the TUDN chain Emilio Fernando Alonso as a trend in the networks.

What a delight the narration of Emilio Fernando Alonso. How many years was Televisa wasted with La Vaca y el Pollo on the microphone. – Luis Carlos Plata (@luiscarlosplata) July 11, 2021

Today I learned that the Red record and the blue record of the Beatles were chosen with those colors because Jhon was from Everton, always blue and Paul is from the Liverpool Reds. Hearing Don Emilio Fernando Alonso one day is worth more than years of all the tribune storytellers – Javier (@ xavok84) July 11, 2021

“Is anyone hungry out there?” Don Emilio Fernando Alonso asks as they pass a cute English fan JAJAJAJAJAJA. – Adrián Arrieta (@ adrianarrieta09) July 11, 2021