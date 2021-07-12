in Football

Fans praise Emilio Fernando Alonso after transmission of Euro 2021

The England National Team and the Italian National Team wrote the last chapter of the 2021 edition of the European Championship, with the triumph of the Azzurri team on penalty shoot-outs at Wembley Stadium.

This game was transmitted by the signal of TUDN for the Mexican public and having the veteran in the narration Emilio Fernando Alonso, which led the action in the first half of the duel between the British and the Italians.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, putting the name of the narrator of the TUDN chain Emilio Fernando Alonso as a trend in the networks.

