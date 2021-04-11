Fans praise Edinson Cavani’s performance in United’s win against Tottenham

Football player Edinson cavani Manchester United in the Premier League, was dispatched with a goal in the duel of his team against the Tottenham, igniting the fans who surrendered in front of his performance in this match.

The Red Devils team took an important triumph of 3 goals to 1 in this match, where the Uruguayan forward dispatched with the second goal of his team at 79 of the second half, thus becoming the figure of the match.

After his great performance and his impressive popcorn goal, social networks exploded praising the performance of Edinson Cavani, turning his name into a trend on Twitter worldwide and highlighting his career in European football.

In recent weeks, the departure of Edinson Cavani from Manchester United has been widely rumored, with a possible return of the striker to the American continent sounding strong to reinforce the Boca Junior team of the Argentine League.

