Source: Twitter @notienred

Soccer in Argentina is a passion and because of the pandemic of coronavirus several fans have been left without playing in the streets. However, some fans of the province of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe They innovated to practice the most popular sport in the world.

Through social networks, a video went viral where Argentine fans divided a fast soccer field into seven parts so that all players have a healthy distance. The modality consists of having five players per team and each participant is assigned a certain area.

Players will be able to move during their zone but they cannot invade the space of their own teammates nor that of their rivals; on the other hand, the team goalkeeper will have the entire free area to play but will not be able to approach his defenders.

Not only in Argentina This modality was played since in Brazilian territory they did the same to pass the contingency in a fun way. On the other hand in networks some people criticized the fans for not staying home during these days.