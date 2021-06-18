Fans of the Mexican National Team ‘deny’ due to absence of Carlos Acevedo

Santos Laguna’s goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo, was not considered by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the Gold Cup and was left out of the preliminary list in which 5 goalkeepers appear that could be selected for the continental competition.

Goalkeepers like Hugo González, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozco appear on the list, which surprised the fans, as they consider that Carlos Acevedo and even Jesús Corona have a higher level.

Acevedo and Corona, the two finalists of the Guardians 2021, were left out of the call in which, of the 5, two will be withdrawn to give a total of 3 called.

Paco Memo Ochoa would be one of those chosen for the Olympic Games, so he would be one of the casualties for the Gold Cup.

Jesús Corona and Guillermo Ochoa were the goalkeepers with the fewest goals in the tournament, followed by Hugo González and Carlos Acevedo, while Cota and Jona Orozco were among the most goals scored in the tournament.

If 5 goalkeepers do not summon Acevedo, when? Ochoa, Talavera and Orozco are already on their way out Cota and Hugo González today are not at the level of Carlitos https://t.co/qs7yItPyeX – Guame Silva (@ guame10) June 18, 2021

You called Hugo and not Carlos Acevedo netaaaa, because what acevedo has to give a horrible tournament for them to call him? Belgium, the preference is already beginning to be noticed. – EMIR_20 (@ EMIR2066255128) June 18, 2021

They summon Hugo !! That every ball slips to Jonathan Orozco to Cota but not to Don Carlos Acevedo !! A total injustice not to call it such an appearance that for the father only those goalkeepers exist. Hopefully one day Carlitos will summon you! Acevedo for me must already be a selection pic.twitter.com/DxYlt3307J – MxCesarMx (@ MxCesarMx2) June 18, 2021

