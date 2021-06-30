Fans of Johnny Depp fill social networks with hatred against Amber Heard after the start of filming Aquaman 2 – .

Not 10 days have passed since Amber Heard was last trending on Twitter due to the fierce hatred of Johnny Depp fans and history repeats itself; the unfortunate personal conflict between the two actors has become a scandal and for at least two years the hashtags #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent have become a trend with some frequency.

The reason it is such a popular topic is that after Depp’s trial against the British newspaper The Sun, which called him a wife beater in an article, the jury ruled in favor of The Sun and immediately Depp was fired from the third movie of Fantastic Animals. On the other hand, Amber heard continues in the sequel to Aquaman – 73% as Mera, and since both productions are from Warner Bros., fans consider the studio hypocritical.

Chances are, their complaints will not transcend, but there is still a pending trial between Depp and Heard, one that was postponed until 2022 and that could reverse the damage and resurrect the actor’s career … or finish sinking it. According to various reports, Hollywood no longer wants Johnny depp after losing the trial against The Sun, and perhaps his only future is in independent productions.

However, no matter what future holds for the actor, there is a legion of fans who will remain loyal to him, for all the joy that his films have brought them in the last three decades. Here are some of the most prominent tweets against Amber heard, which were triggered by the start of filming Aquaman 2:

WHO COULD HAVE FORPECTED THIS: Amber Heard received a massive reaction on Twitter after it was announced that AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM began filming. One person said, ‘I don’t care, fire Amber Heard.’

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Amber Heard getting massive backlash on Twitter after it was announced ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ began filming. One person said “Don’t care, fire Amber Heard.” pic.twitter.com/HTCmyicqxD – Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Me hearing that Aquaman 2 started filming / Me hearing that Amber Heard is in it.

Hearing that Hearing that

Aquaman 2 Amber Heard

started filming is in it pic.twitter.com/nEuwjiyomS – NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 28, 2021

Oh, it’s so satisfying to see literally all of Twitter’s hatred of Amber Heard.

oh it’s so satisfying seeing literally all of twitter hating on amber heard pic.twitter.com/EnWISkYPVK – tori / moon ☾ ☼ | 🔮☪️🎲 (@youtubersmw) June 28, 2021

When you see that Warner Bros. kept Amber Heard on board for Aquaman 2 but they still haven’t brought Johnny Deep in for ‘Fantastic Beast’.

When you see that Warner Bros kept Amber Heard onboard for Aquaman 2 but still haven’t brought back Johnny Deep for ‘Fantastic Beast’ pic.twitter.com/39Dq1whFth – Tony Rueda (@ ARueda21) June 28, 2021

I see Amber Heard will still be in Aquaman 2 after abusing Johnny Depp … Some things just never change in this world we live in.

i see amber heard is still going to be on aquaman 2 after abusing johnny depp … some things just never change in this world we live in. pic.twitter.com/4i6LwpNifi – Johnny (@ itsJohnny05) June 28, 2021

Aquaman 2 has started filming and oh god, Amber Heard is in it. Double standards in Hollywood are fucking ridiculous. Amber Heard still has a career, while Johnny Depp lost everything. Fuck that bitch. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Aquaman 2 has started filming and dear God amber heard is in it. The double standards in Hollywood are fucking ridiculous. Amber heard still has a career while Johnny Depp lost everything. Fuck that bitch. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/HWJKm7m6Xa – KweenSully (@ tara79991) June 29, 2021

Giving companies like Warner Brothers permission because ‘other people work on movies too’ is a TERRIBLE POSITION. Why rewards: – backing up false accusers like Amber Heard

– Target victims of domestic abuse like Depp

– Tell millions to fuck off because ‘he’s not my consumer’.

Giving companies like Warner Brothers a FREE PASS because “other people work on movies too” is a TERRIBLE TAKE. You REWARD them:

– backing false accusers like Amber Heard

– TARGETING victims of domestic abuse like Depp

– telling MILLIONS to F-off because “not my consumer.” pic.twitter.com/K231VTqKy7 – ThatUmbrellaGuy (AKA That Vigilante Guy) (@ThatUmbrella) June 28, 2021

Of all the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies, and DC Comics film adaptations in general, Aquaman it was the highest grossing; surprisingly surpassed The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, and its sequel is expected to be a success as well. Fans of Johnny depp Maybe there are many, but Warner Bros. seem to be sure that there are not so many as to sabotage this blockbuster.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is part of the new DCEU projects that diverge considerably from the first installments by Zack Snyder, a director who had a very different plan for the DC Comics superhero saga that began with The Man of Steel – 55%. The sequel to Aquaman It is again directed by James Wan and is expected to hit theaters in 2022.

