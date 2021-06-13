Fans of Alejandra Guzmán organize virtual protest in favor of the singer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Yesterday the lawyers of Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, formally presented to the authorities the complaint that the young woman made against her mother Alejandra Guzmán, and her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán for the crimes of abuse, corruption of minors and family violence .

And although so far the singer has not spoken about it, her fans were not silent and in the face of this new conflict they decided to show their unconditional support for the rocker.

That is why some of his fan clubs called a virtual protest, with the sole objective that all the followers of ‘La Guzmán’ unite to defend his name. The appointment was this Saturday June 12 at 7:30 pm; since then and under # TodosConLaGuzmán, hundreds of messages in favor of the famous began to flood Twitter.

“You and your father have a whole career, the other is a media circus”, “You are a warrior”, “You deserve all the best in the world”, “Always with you, through thick and thin”, “Your private life we don’t care, our admiration for you is not based on your personal life ”,“ We ​​love you ”; These are just some of the publications that can be read and that reached Alejandra’s eyes, who as a token of gratitude published on her official profile: “Thank you, how beautiful. I love them”.