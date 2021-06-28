Fans notice something curious in Nate Burkhalter’s photo

Telemundo Nate Burkhalter was crowned the winner of the fourth season of Exatlon USA.

Throughout the five seasons of Exatlon USA, we have all witnessed first-hand how life changes for these athletes, who in many cases go from being virtual strangers to ordinary faces. Either in different television programs, or in other areas that include sports, and even entertainment, because in the case of the winner of the fourth season, Nate Burkhalter, even in the cinema he has tried his luck successfully.

Nate Burkhalter: Unstoppable

The so-called “Latin Gringo” Nate Burkhalter since he arrived in the fourth season captivated for his sporting and athletic prowess, but above all for his inexhaustible smile and good attitude, which led him to win the victory for him and his then team, Famosos, after a heart attack duel against her then rival in the arenas, but friend outside of them, Alondra “Nona” González.

Nate, in the fourth installment of Exatlon United States, suffered a severe injury on the beach circuit, which kept him away from the competition for weeks in recovery, and then returned focused on achieving victory, another goal he achieved.

Let us remember that the fourth season of Exatlon United States was like no other, as it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reached the production team, the then presenter of the Erasmus Provenza competition, and even the athletes, affecting in its vast majority to the Contending team.

Once this challenge was conquered, Nate Burkhalter set his mind on continuing to achieve goals. One of them was to take a trip to Latin America, where he had the opportunity to provide help to less privileged communities, and also to know their natural wonders, more specifically in Costa Rica, where he celebrated his birthday accompanied by close friends.

But the seventh art also captured his attention and Burkhalter was seen in a film. Yes, the Exatlon United States champion had a participation in a film closely connected with his beliefs. A true and hopeful story called “Pulled from Darkness” that according to the specialized film website IMDB “is the true story of a woman who was kidnapped, taken from her three young children and sold for trafficking after her husband lost her in a card game. After this, a series of events bring her closer and closer to reuniting with her children in a difficult search, full of angels on the way. “

Fans notice something curious in Nate Burkhalter’s photo. What is it about?

Burkhalter recently shared a photo where he is seen standing with his usual smile, and a nice message that says that faith and dreams require action, and invites people not to give up and always fight for everything they want. .

After seeing the image, several of his followers noticed something curious and asked him: Why do you wear two watches? to which Nate, in a very nice way explained that in effect one is a watch, and the other is those trackers of all the metrics when he is exercising. After all, the multi-faceted champion is a lover of keeping fit.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories