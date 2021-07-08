Fans move Nicolás Castillo with tremendous ovation (Video)

Although the script is still looking for accommodation in another team for the following season, Nicolas Castillo at Club América it is being gratifying for the South American striker, who returned to the playing fields after almost a year and a half of inactivity due to the case of thrombosis suffered at the beginning of 2020.

Castle has finally found a place in the America; its place; because the Chilean has connected in a great way with the Azulcrema fans that have attended the first two preseason games of the Eagles in the United States, who has shown his full support, managing to move the South American with tremendous ovations.

After his emotional return, the effervescence did not stop for this second preseason game, because against the Rojinegros del Atlas, the fans chanted Castillo’s name when they came out to warm up, in addition to crying out for Nico’s entry in the second half, I wish which was granted by Santiago Solari.

Although now there were fewer minutes of play, as he entered the 71st minute instead by Roger Martínez, Castillo was cheered by the crowd present at Pay Pal Park in San José, California, managing to excite the Chilean, who showed off the videos on his social networks .

Castillo has played 50 minutes in these first two preseason games and although he has not yet been present on the scoreboard, the Águilas fans hope that Solari will give him more minutes in the last game, especially to coincide in the field of I play with the starting footballers, because the Eagles fans consider that Nico has not had any balls as he has played with most of the substitutes and rookies of the azulcrema team.

