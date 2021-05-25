Fans mock the Eternals for not helping the Avengers against Thanos

The long-awaited first trailer for Eternals came out today. There are a couple of things that caught the attention of all the fans. The first is that it was revealed, with a comic scene, that this group of secret heroes know of the existence of the Avengers. The other is the fact that they said “Over the years we have never interfered, until now.” That “now” is two years after Thanos ended half the life of the entire Universe in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%

What complicates things even more is that Thanos is an Eternal. That’s how it is. He is a member of that race, but from Saturn’s moon, Titan. Red Skull confirmed that this villain’s parents are A’Lars and Sui-San. They in the comics are Eternals. It should be said that Marvel launched an installation to promote this new film in which this being is clearly linked as a member of this species:

Thanos’ origin is said to be on Saturn’s largest moon Titan, making him Titanian in nature. However, rumors say that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as the Eternals.

If they have put this, it is a likely sign that the movie will explain the relationship of the crazy titan with this secret team of heroes and an explanation will be given as to why he was not worthy of interference, but the Deviants are. They are.

However, the fans are very upset about it and have expressed it on Twitter. There has been no shortage of those who have said that they feel sorry for the one who will have to write the aforementioned explanation. It’s going to have to be a very convincing explanation because if not, most viewers are going to think that this is an error in the planning of the MCU.

Here are the best tweets from this series of taunts:

Ok, but to be clear the Eternals didn’t want to help with Thanos

Ok but to be clear the Eternals didn’t feel like helping with Thanos – Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) May 24, 2021

The Eternals watching Thanos beat the Avengers and kill half life in the Universe

The #Eternals watching Thanos beat the Avengers and kill half of all life in the universe pic.twitter.com/5GWddw2MLQ – David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) May 24, 2021

I really feel sorry for the Eternals screenwriters who have to figure out an explanation for why the Eternals ignored a millennium of genocide, war and natural disasters, but decided to start “helping humanity” two years after Thanos killed half. of the population.

feeling real sympathy for the Eternals writers who had to dream up an explanation for why the Eternals ignored millennia of genocide, war & natural disasters, but decide to start “helping humanity” like 2 years * after * Thanos killed off half the population. – Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 24, 2021

The Eternals genuinely arrive with Starbucks 7000 years late for the “save the world” meeting.

the Eternals are truly showing up with starbucks 7000 years late for the “saving the world” meeting – Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 24, 2021

If I were an Avenger, I would definitely HATE the Eternals because where the hell have you guys been?

If I was an Avenger, I’d definitely HATE The Eternals cause where the hell were y’all at ??? 😭 – the bad guy (@pinkprinttingz) May 24, 2021

Especially if, being true to the comics, Thanos was an Eternal, so it was an Eternals problem and they let the Avengers deal with him.

Especially since if it’s accurate to the comics Thanos WAS an Eternal so he was The Eternals problem and they let the Avengers deal with him😂 – CAPTAIN 117 | # FalconandTheWinterSoldier / fan (@ captain_117) May 24, 2021

The Eternals: “We never interfere.” The Avengers and the rest of humanity after Thanos:

The Eternals: “… we never intervened” The Avengers and the rest of the world after Thanos: pic.twitter.com/3JH1tiL28J – Jodie-Leigh (@ajodieleigh) May 24, 2021

The fact that the Eternal knew about the Avengers. They’ve been laughing at them trying to save Earth since 2012 and I think that’s iconic of them.

the fact that the eternals knew about the avengers? they’ve been laughing at them trying to save the earth since 2012 and I think that’s iconic of them pic.twitter.com/fbW7bU9Z7K – alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 24, 2021

The Avengers: fight with Loki, Ultron, Thanos. They almost died, half of the entire universe is wiped out. The Eternals: They look strong, guys.

The Avengers: fight loki, ultron, thanos. Almost died, wipe half the entire universe The Eternals: Looking strong, guys🤗🤗 https://t.co/P6lATnn9CU – nana (@hanluizy) May 24, 2021

The Eternals when the Avengers were being destroyed by Thanos

The eternals when avengers was getting destroyed by Thanos #Eternals pic.twitter.com/4S11Bcm45f – Marvel / DC (@ soapw1) May 24, 2021

My biggest problem with how Marvel is developing the Eternals is that it was mentioned that they ‘didn’t feel the need to interfere’ until now. But they saw Thanos, a mad Eternals part, collect all the Infinity Stones and then wipe out half the universe.

My biggest flu with how Marvel is setting up the Eternals is how they mentioned they “didn’t feel like they needed to step in” until now. But they watched Thanos, a part Eternal madman, collect all the infinity stones and then wipe out half the universe. – P 🤩 (@PenzaminFrankln) May 24, 2021

What were the Eternals doing while [pasaba lo de] Thanos?

The Eternals watching the Avengers fight Thanos

the #eternals watching the avengers fight thanos pic.twitter.com/g3M0l0NZcH – K is waiting for loki४ (@goldloki) May 24, 2021

The Eternals as Thanos destroyed half of all life in the Universe

The Eternals while Thanos was destroying half of all life in the universe pic.twitter.com/b9ewLH5Oi4 – Deadpool (@itswadewilson) May 24, 2021

