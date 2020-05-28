One of the most beloved Mario miniseries is Paper Mario. With the announcement of the new installment of the franchise for the Nintendo Switch, the motivation was enough for fans of this game aesthetic to inject this theme into different video game franchises. Among these projects are 2, related to Sonic and Star Fox, which stand out because they look fascinating.

YouTube user JorgeMV shared a video in which he mixes the 2 franchises of Nintendo Star Fox and Paper Mario and thanks to the result it shows what a game from the series starring Fox McCloud would look like, but with the artistic style of Paper Mario. From the start, the user showed the different worlds the Star Fox team can travel to, apart from iconic characters such as the Star Wolf team. 2-dimensional combat mechanics and environments made from cardboard and paper materials can also be identified.

According to the creator, it took around 1.5 months to create the video with the help of video and image editing tools, such as Maya, C4D, After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop, using audio resources from Nintendo.

Sonic would not be bad for Paper Mario’s style

On the other hand, the artistic style of Paper Mario also inspired Twitter user Sightseeker Animates to make a short video inspired by the world of Sonic. As you can check below, the user recreated part of the original Sonic the Hedgehog level, Green Hill Zone.

As a consequence, Sonic cannot show off his speed, instead the game mechanics would focus on the RPG genre, with battles per turn. You can even see how the animation of one of the robotic enemies would be in conjunction with the gameplay and the results are very good, since it took care, as in the case of Star Fox, of the interface that would be projected.

So here’s a little sneak peak of my Sonic in the Style of Paper Mario: TTYD. It’s still heavily wip. #PaperMario #Sonic pic.twitter.com/wmQ02XAc2A – Sightseeker Animates (@SightseekerAnim) May 26, 2020

What did you think of the 2 projects? Would you like any such game to come true? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that recently a user shared an animation of The Legend of Zelda in the style of this Mario RPG miniseries and the results are just as impressive.

If this type of art catches your eye, then you might be interested in learning more about Paper Mario: The Origami King. In this link you can check more details about its gameplay.

