Fans minimize the signing of Tigres with Thauvin when comparing him with Ronaldinho Who is better?

The UANL Tigres burst the transfer market of Liga MX with the signing of their reinforcement for Apertura 2021, Florian Thauvin, one of the few world champions who has come to play the Soccer First Division Mexican, which unleashed a wave of negative comments trying to minimize the career of the winger of the National Team. France in Russia 2018.

Fans opposed to the team of the UANL They tried to belittle Thauvin’s baggage and record, using the Brazilian as a shield Ronaldino Gaucho, who signed with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro in the twilight of his career, leaving good glimpses of his excellent quality in the fields of the Liga MX.

The anti Tigres compared the track record of both world champions, evidencing the high quality and repertoire in Dinho’s trophy room, as he came to Los Gallos after winning the Copa Libertadores, UEFA Champions League and with a Ballon d’Or as the main awards.

In addition to that, Liga MX fans recalled that Dinho had an outstanding participation with Brazil, where he played 97 games, contrasting with the 10 games in which Thauvin has seen action with the France team.

Even among world champions there are levels

While Ronaldinho was featured in the championship won by Brazil in 2002, playing 8 games and scoring two goals, the Frenchman only participated for one minute in the match against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, staying on the substitute bench for the rest of the year. championship.

In 2002, Dinho played the first 2 matches of the Group stage, Eighths, Quarters and the Grand Final. Only the last game of the group round was lost by technical decision and Semifinal due to having to serve a red card penalty.

However, and despite the notable difference in their football careers, it is important to emphasize that Dinho came to Liga MX at the age of 36, 13 years after having shone in the World Cup in Japan and Korea in 2002, while that the Frenchman will do it at an optimal age to try to replicate what was done by his compatriot André Pierre Gignac, a true history of the Tigers.

In Mexico, Dinho left a good feeling, playing 30 games, scoring 8 goals and 7 assists, in addition to leading the Gallos Blancos to a final, which came very close to winning against Santos Laguna in an epic comeback that was two goals away. to gestate.

