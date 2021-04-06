Fans make viral campaign for Deathstroke series or film after Joe Manganiello tweet

It’s no secret that Joe Manganiello is dying to remain Deathstroke. These days he has been constantly proving it. Let’s remember that he recently said that everything is ready for a movie of the mercenary if Warner wanted; He also joined the #RestoreTheSynderverse and, as we reported yesterday, started a campaign for HBO Max to do something with his character.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

#DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/F0YmCl3tbz – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) April 5, 2021

It makes sense, the actor was very excited that his character was going to be the main villain in the Batman movie that Ben Affleck was going to write and direct. This was to be followed by a solo film, whose director was to be Gareth Evans. Everything was going smoothly for Manganiello. Then the Snyderverse fell apart and with it all his dreams and illusions regarding this character.

One of the multiple revelations from Zack Snyder’s Justice League epilogue – 82% is that Lex Luthor told Slade Wilson the true identity of Batman so that he would go after him. Manganiello has confirmed that that was going to be the Batman movie that could not be and later became The Batman with Robert Pattinson. Since that movie does not take place in the main world of the DCEU, Manganiello was not required for that project.

Also read: Joe Manganiello Starts Campaign for a Deathstroke Series on HBO Max

Overall how well the #RestoreTheSnyderverse has done has inspired many to run their own campaigns. There is one to revive David Ayer’s cut, we have another to make a spin-off of Birds of Prey and the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% starring Black Canary. Manganiello was well aware of what was going to happen when he tweeted that hashtag. His plan worked. It was instantly trending on Twitter and now fans are asking HBO Max to make a series or movie centered on Slade Wilson.

The first thing to say is that there is already an account dedicated to making this actor’s dreams in relation to Deathstroke come true:

It’s time to make #DeathstokeHBOMax trending. Tell the world why you want to see Joe Manganiello as Deathstoke in his own HBO movie or series Max. Remember to use #DeathstrokeHBOMax in all posts. We have to make sure that Warner Media, Jason Kilar and HBO Max hear what the fans want.

⚔️It’s time to make #DeathstrokeHBOMax trend⚔️ Tell the world why YOU want to see @ JoeManganiello’s Deathstroke get his own HBO Max movie or series and remember to use #DeathstrokeHBOMax in every post. Let’s make sure @WarnerMedia @jasonkilar & @hbomax hear what the fans want! pic.twitter.com/bqW7F0cOPn – #DeathstrokeHBOMax (@DeathstrokeHBO) April 5, 2021

As you can see, it is an incitement very similar to that of #RestoreTheSnyderver for fans to flood Warner’s social networks until their demands are heard. Here we are going to leave you the best tweets of this new campaign:

Fans want to see HBO Max relive the Deathstroke plot with Joe Manganiello in the title role.

#DeathstrokeHBOMax ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CVrf7l4gdW – #DeathstrokeHBOMax (@DeathstrokeHBO) April 5, 2021

If anyone deserves his own series, it is Joe Manganiello. We need to see him shine like Slade Wilson / Deathstroke.

If anyone deserves their own series it’s @JoeManganiello we NEED to see him shine as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/ieQjFHppXe – sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) April 5, 2021

Here’s what you’ve got HBO Max: An extremely passionate actor dedicated to bringing to the screen a mercenary from the comics who has yet to be exploited. And fans are excited by his vision. Do you know when was the last time this happened? Deadpool Give this the green light now.

This is what you have @hbomax:

An actor who is extremely passionate & dedicated to bringing an untapped comic book mercenary to the screen. And the fans are excited for this vision.

You know what this was last time it happened? Deadpool Greenlight this now # DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/4b0INK6OU2 – PatrickM # RestoreTheSnyderVerse⚒ (@TreeSquid) April 5, 2021

It’s time for a #DeathstokeHBOMax series or movie

It’s time for a #DeathstrokeHBOMax series or film! #RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/KHG5zxkNud – Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 5, 2021

Listening to the fans and doing a low-budget John Wick-style action drama, but with Joe Manganiello it’s a simple recipe for success and money.

Listening to the fans, and making a low-budget John Wick style action drama featuring @joemanganiello as Deathstroke is a simple recipe for success and money! #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/qhdbxWcCZS – SirFroze⚒ (@akofdc) April 5, 2021

Marv Wolfman gave Joe Manganiello his approval to play Deathstroke

Marv Wolfman gave his approval to Joe Manganiello to play Deathstroke. @ Hbomax @jasonkilar @ ATT # DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/DFSqClhZbl – Let’s Talk Slade (@let_deathstroke) April 5, 2021

A low-budget action series focused on Deathstroke seems like a no-brainer, especially in the John Wick era. It would also help Warner Bros catapult Deathstroke to the list of major superheroes after his participation in Arrow, Teen Titans, and the Arkham games.

A shoestring budget action series focused on Deathstroke seems like a no-brainer, especially in the era of John Wick. It would also help WB catapult Deathstroke into an A-list superhero after his roles in Arrow, Teen Titans, and the Arkham games. #DeathstrokeHBOMax pic.twitter.com/d5Py94M6Or – TheBatSkeptic (@TheBatSkeptic) April 5, 2021

Hey Jason Kilar and Hbo Max! Please don’t waste the potential of this and do #DeathstrokeHBOMax. Even Joe Manganiello wants this from day one, so give him the green light and restore the Snydeverse cast. His fans want this.

Hey @jasonkilar @hbomax @HBOMaxHelp please don’t waste this potential and make #DeathstrokeHBOMax even @JoeManganiello wants this since day 1 so give it a green light and #RestoreTheSnyderVerse cast and fans wants this pic.twitter.com/NnyfF31xp3 – Can Türk (@Trxcann) April 5, 2021

Do not leave without having read: Superman is chosen as the most hated superhero franchise and the most loved is The Incredibles