Fans Love Jennifer Garner’s Baby Photo on Instagram

Jennifer Garner knows her best side and she’s not afraid to share it! In an Instagram post on July 8, the Yes Day actress shared three side-by-side snaps of herself looking over her shoulder and into the camera.

While the first two pictures were from adulthood, the third image showcased what’s being dubbed “Baby Jen” by the internet. As stunning as the first two pics are, fans can’t stop swooning over the third — namely, Jen’s adorable dimples.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“It’s Baby Jen for me!” Reese Witherspoon commented on the post, along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Strike a pose. There’s nothing to it. Vogue, ”Jen’s Alias ​​Cost Kevin Weisman wrote.

“The dimples!” Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in.

“Que? Quien? I?” Rita Wilson joked.

And that was just a few of the many, many celebrities to offer their take on the trifecta – everyday fans joined in the social conversation too.

“You’re beautiful at any angle. Inside and out. Those dimples too! ” one fan added. “From the beginning,” another fan wrote, preceded by a star and followed by three applauding emojis. “Dimples from day 1,” someone else quipped.

With over 765,000 Likes and more than 4,000 comments, one thing is for sure: Everyone loves Jen!

Rebecca Norris Rebecca Norris is a full-time freelance writer living in the DC metro area.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io