It is known that Epic Games does not skimp on the live events that it performs in Fortnite: Battle Royale and for that reason the expectation for the presentation of rapper Travis Scott in the game generated high expectations. 6:00 PM, Mexico City time, users of the Battle Royale and fans of the artist gathered on this huge virtual stage and it seems that the concert broke all the forecasts.

Just as has happened with all of their live events, Fortnite fans enjoyed an impressive experience that proved that it is possible to take this type of content to a new level. Astronomical, the name of the event, took the players of the Battle Royale and transported them to different worlds full of lights, colors and figures, all while the new song by Travis Scott was playing.

From the start of the event to its end, users of Fortnite: Battle Royale highlighted Astronomical’s proposal and it was not long before they considered it as the best live event that has taken place in the game and even pointed out that it improved what Marshmello did. at the time.

Obviously, the Travis Scott event in Fortnite immediately became a social media trend and right now ranks first. In this way, the rapper has announced his arrival in Fortnite in a big way because, as we informed you, the special content for the concert in Battle Royale is now available.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile. In this link you will find all the information related to the successful title of Epic Games.

