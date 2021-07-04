Fans flock to Jim Morrison’s grave to mark the 50th anniversary of his death



They pay tribute at the grave of Jim Morrison on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Photo: Central Press / . / .

The lead singer of The Doors, Jim Morrison, was only 27 years old when he died in Paris on July 3, 1971.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, in part, because of the conditions in which his body was found, but fans already gathered on his final resting place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his passing.

Hundreds of fans came to lay flowers in the Père Lachaise cemetery, in Paris, to honor the memory of this rock benchmark.

The Guardian reported that Morrison’s music was heard at the foot of his grave on this commemoration day that commemorates the death of the artist.

He also shared statements from the followers who also sang to him and read compositions written by themselves:

“I come here as often as I can, either for the anniversary or on December 8 for his birthday”, “We have come to experience this event, we have not come to see Paris; we have come to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary with Jim Morrison, our idol ”,“ He has been a reference both personally and musically ”, was what only some of the attendees mentioned.

Despite the fact that the official verdict was an overdose, many theories were revealed, such as relationships with witchcraft and others, and since no one ever saw the artist’s body, it is speculated that he faked his death and is still alive, but no one has been able to confirm it.

And is that it’s been half a century since he left this worldBut his legacy continues to resonate with more fervor.

Jim Morrison, the great rock singer, was one of the most important songwriters and singers in the world. His legendary concerts have remained in posterity as well as his iconic songs that still top 100 of the best of all time.