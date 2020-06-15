Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

This week Sony made the grand presentation of its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, with favorable opinion from fans. Although we have already been able to take a look at the system, its design and architecture still keep many secrets. One of them is precisely related to its design of the DualSense control, which has details reminiscent of the brand.

When the DualSense, the evolution of the DualShock, was unveiled, some models were introduced, but none of them seemed to keep a secret at a glance. However, when the console was revealed at this week’s Sony presentation, we got a close-up look at the console’s new controller, and fans have just found that it has some brand symbols engraved on it.

Sony’s attention to detail is high

We talk about the figures of the buttons of the controls that debuted in the first PlayStation system, with the DualShock control. In the transmission you may have seen that both the DualSense and the PlayStation 5 had a rough surface, because, as shown by Twitter user SpawnWaveMedia, the roughness on the back of the control is made from the symbols of squares, triangles circles and crosses, which characterize the brand.

These details are tiny, so you’ll have to zoom in below to be able to notice them. It is important to say that, although the console also has some details on the surface, they do not have the shape of these symbols. In addition, it is important to mention that in the images of the DualSense that Sony shared before the presentation these details are not seen, so it seems that he expected to reveal the surprise in the last presentation.

We leave you with the image below.

Details on the DualSense grip (Image: Sony, via SpawnWaveMedia)

What did you think of these details? Have you already identified them? Do you think the console keeps other secrets? Tell us in the comments.

There is no doubt that the PlayStation 5 reveal was very well received by fans of the company and the industry in general. As soon as it was unveiled, netizens expressed their creativity with multiple memes about design. The price of the new generation console is not yet known, but Sony is expected to reveal it in a future presentation.

PlayStation 5 will debut sometime in late 2020. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

