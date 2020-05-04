It is incredible how despite having been released a year ago, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ continues to speak. And now, thanks to a fan, a Ant-Man continuation error in ‘Endgame’It seems that everyone overlooked how huge the scene where this happened was.

‘Endgame’ is a massive movieIt is literally the greatest feature film of all time, and this is largely because the third act where you see the battle against Thanos’ army, in particular, is gigantic. As show so many characters involved, which is incredible to see how it was that the Russo brothers were able to tell the plot of everyone in a single scene.

So saying there is a continuation error with Ant-Man in ‘Endgame’ is understood, but it is still a shameful and beginner mistake when a fan went viral, noticing what no one had publicly commented on during the Avengers’ final battle against Thanos.

It was thanks to TikTok user Laurisramirez10, who was watching ‘Endgame’, but who was surprised to see a serious glitch in the movie. This was because he realized that when Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne / Wasp, are sent on a mission to have their van that has the Quantum Realm, work and throw the Infinity Gauntlet there.

Avengers Endgame Plot hole & continuity error video went viral on tiktok pic.twitter.com/qgdtPnmDlS – Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) May 2, 2020

At that time various heroes like Hawkeye, Black Panther and Spider-ManThey try to go through the Infinity Gauntlet as if it were an American Football ball and cross the battlefield to reach the van. But if you look behind them, you can see Giant-Man trampling on the villains, something that should be impossible since Scott was in the van.

Clearly, this error happens during movie editing, as it was known that there were originally more Ant-Man and Wasp subplot in the final battle, but they had to be removed from the film and several scenes moved, which obviously the manager did not notice the Giant-Man continuity error in the background and is now there forever … Have you seen more such mistakes in the movie?