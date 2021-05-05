Fans fill social networks with congratulations to Henry Cavill on his birthday – Tomatazos

Since 2013, when director Zack Snyder (Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Man of Steel – 55%) chose him to play Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes – 95%, In the Killer’s Game – 20%), who had been active for some years, completely won the hearts of the fans. Therefore, after being in trend for several months thanks to those who demanded his return as Kal-El in future Warner Bros. films, today, his 38th birthday did not go unnoticed and his followers filled social networks with congratulations.

Born in 1983, in Saint Helier, the capital of Jersey, a dependency of the British Crown, Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill began his acting career in independent cinema and in 2001 he starred in Laguna. In 2007, she landed a supporting role in El Misterio de la Estrella and joined the main cast of the series. The Tudors, based on the reign of Henry VIII, where he landed the role of Charles Brandon, the first Duke of Suffolk.

In that first decade of the 2000s, Cavill’s career was marked more by failures than by successes, as he was rejected to play James Bond in 007: Casino Royale – 95%, a role that ended up in the hands of Daniel Craig (Between Navajas y Secretos). He also lost the leading role in Twilight – 48% to Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%).

Therefore, in 2013, when he got the opportunity to play a character as iconic as Superman, in The Man of Steel And in the tapes that would come after the DCEU, Havill took advantage of it and managed to catapult himself as one of the most coveted performers.

In this way and after a movement on social networks by his fans, in 2019, the actor got his most desired role: Geralt de Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher – 67%, an adaptation of the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. This is how Cavill’s career, which was bumpy at first, is now at its best and although it is highly unlikely that Warner Bros. will see him again as Superman, the reality is that many will continue to see him with this iconic costume.

In addition to the films already mentioned, the actor who turns 38 today was also able to play one of Ethan Hunt’s most memorable nemesis, August Walker, in Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98%, as well as bringing the legendary Sherlock Holmes to life in Enola Holmes – 95% of Netflix.

As one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, his fans could not ignore his birthday and decided to celebrate it with emotional and fun messages on social networks that celebrate not only his career, but also some of the most iconic characters he has played. Here are some of the most outstanding:

