Fans explode with the ‘Piojo Out’ after the defeat against Club América

Despite the improvement in their performance after the draw against the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, the UANL Tigres added their first defeat in the preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League against Eagles of America.

With a lonely goal of Salvador Reyes, It was enough for the Azulcrema team to give the first setback to coach Miguel Herrera on the Felinos bench with a preparation match to play for the Monterrey team.

After the negative result, the reactions and comments from the loyal fans of the UANL Tigres did not wait, making the hashtag a trend ‘Out Louse‘for the first loss in Miguel Herrera’s era with the club.

