Fans explode: They say they put Adamari López even in the soup and ask Rashel Díaz

The former beauty queen of Cuban origin, Greidys Gil Zaldivar visited the Hoy Día program on Telemundo, where he spoke about the current situation on the island. Then, in addition to sharing with the drivers of the morning of said Hispanic network, the model posed with Adamari Lopez. The photograph was shared on Instagram.

Before the image of Adamari hugging Greidys fans have reacted in unexpected ways. First, because they have asked that the morning program invite Rashel Díaz, toFormer host of the extinct Un Nuevo Día, and who is also a Cuban national. According to, even more shocking, is that a large part of the users who expressed themselves in the publication expressed some discontent, because they ensure that both the program Telemundo expose Adamari too much, that they do not give her rest and that they put her on, according to the words of several users: “Even in the soup.”

Here are some of the comments here:

Because they always put Mrs. Ada, why can’t they put the guest alone or with others. Now it will be called: “Today and the Ada soup

.Telemundo”; because they discriminate against the other girls. Does it always have to be Adamaris Lopez? Please already tire. When Ada speaks she is bored …

And why not invite Rashel Díaz?

.Let Adamaris rest, do not stain🙄 Even in the soup one finds it.

.Adamari even in the soup! By God, it looks like salt. Little left in pants 👎🤮

They put this lady, that yesterday -that- the Cubans asked her on her Facebook page for a greeting of support and she only said ‘greetings to the Cubans’ 😡🤦🏻‍♀️ And I imagine that she would already erase all the responses she received She is very empathetic. I am not Cuban, but how badly I fell for that. It is seen that it only works for your pocket.

Oh, this adamari is already tired. Nor that the program was her.

This was the photograph that generated the flood of criticism.

