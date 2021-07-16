in Football

Fans explode for Vucetich’s lineup in the friendly

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara closed their preseason prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League in a friendly match against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the United States, at the Toyota Park Stadium.

Chivas, prior to the game, announced the line-up of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to face against Pachuca and caused annoyance in the fans due to the ownership of Miguel Ponce.

In several comments, Guadalajara fans pointed out that Ponce is not a player with the level to be in the Herd and they do not want him in the team, in addition to being a very veteran footballer.

