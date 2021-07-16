Fans explode for Vucetich’s lineup in the friendly

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara closed their preseason prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League in a friendly match against the Tuzos del Pachuca in the United States, at the Toyota Park Stadium.

Chivas, prior to the game, announced the line-up of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to face against Pachuca and caused annoyance in the fans due to the ownership of Miguel Ponce.

In several comments, Guadalajara fans pointed out that Ponce is not a player with the level to be in the Herd and they do not want him in the team, in addition to being a very veteran footballer.

What level has Ponce had after 2012? Mayorga is barely 24 years old, the other bad guy is already 33 so stop sucking – Angel J (@ TumbaWilos2) July 16, 2021

What obsession does this bastard have with Ponce? – Gabriel Torres (@gatobriros) July 16, 2021

The lousy De Molina is out, but Ponce ?? Don’t suck. That guy has to have photos of @Amauryvz or what but – Wally Newz (@ Wmtz07) July 16, 2021

