Fans explode due to the departure of Ake Loba de Rayados de Monterrey

The Rayados de Monterrey have confirmed that forward Ake Loba as their new low heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after signing with the team of Nashville SC on the Major League Soccer.

Through their official social networks, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ´Vasco ‘Aguirre said goodbye to the 23-year-old Ivorian striker who will continue his MLS career.

Read also: Chicharito banned from the Mexican National Team by the players? Héctor Moreno responds

After the publication, the comments and reactions of the Rayados de Monterrey loyal fans were immediate, lamenting the departure of forward Ake Loba to Major League Soccer.

