Fans explode due to the departure of Ake Loba de Rayados de Monterrey

The Rayados de Monterrey have confirmed that forward Ake Loba as their new low heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after signing with the team of Nashville SC on the Major League Soccer.

Through their official social networks, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ´Vasco ‘Aguirre said goodbye to the 23-year-old Ivorian striker who will continue his MLS career.

After the publication, the comments and reactions of the Rayados de Monterrey loyal fans were immediate, lamenting the departure of forward Ake Loba to Major League Soccer.

The only one who left who deserved another chance – EDGAR (@MrEdgarza) July 8, 2021

A lot to thank Akeloba … best of luck, perhaps he lacked more opportunities on the court and the ones he had he took advantage of quite well A player who gave us much more than we imagined .. always grateful Ake .. – Hemmy de Andrada (@ hemmyrochin2) July 8, 2021

This guy in two years we will see him in Europe perhaps in a team with a half table down but in Europe – pepe trueno (@ pepe_rayado12) July 8, 2021

Success @Akeloba_off luck.

Unfortunately you did not have the opportunity to be a starter. Nor show you 100%. Good luck in your future. – Ce (@ cesarrayas2018) July 8, 2021

Much success in your new team Ake Drogba, you were the best hiring of the team in recent years, with your arrival great things were uncovered – αℓαη αяєℓℓαησ (@alanarellanop) July 8, 2021