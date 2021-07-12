Fans erupt against Gareth Southgate’s style

The England national team, again he lost again in a penalty shootout and let go of an unbeatable opportunity to get his first Eurocup; However, beyond the shots from the eleven steps, the fans questioned the operation of the team.

After the meeting, several supporters from around the world criticized the proposals of Gareth southgate throughout the tournament, since it had one of the highest quality teams, but it never managed to stand out.

Social networks were flooded with allegations against the English strategist, who was criticized for his decisions in the final against Italy, leaving players like rashford, Sancho and Grealish with few minutes to change the game.

It is criminal for soccer for a team with Kane, Grealish, Sancho, Sterling, Mount, Foden, Saka and Rashford to play like this. – Albert Ortega (@ AlbertOrtegaES1) July 11, 2021

Rashford 23, Mount 22, Sancho 21, Foden 21, Saka 19, Bellingham 18. Not only do I not use them, I also throw them in the slaughterhouse. And he didn’t fully exploit Grealish. https://t.co/6xiBi8Ku8O – Ⓙⓞⓢⓔ (@JoseXCIII_) July 11, 2021

In addition, they reminded him of the substitution of Phill Foden, who after the first matches, had very few minutes. Some believe that with the quality of players they have, England should play better, so they ask for their resignation.

He leaves Grealish, Sancho who are the best on the bench and puts them to shoot penalties and Saka ahead of them. Jude Bellingham does not play for a minute, Philipps ahead of Henderson, Foden played and now not. Central Walker. Trainers like this I can’t stand it pic.twitter.com/BiFWau0n5i – FCB (@ FCBarcelonist14) July 11, 2021