Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

According to PlatinumGames, the Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered was not looking for the money from the sponsors themselves, but to measure fan response to justify the launch and demonstrate that it was commercially viable. Perhaps, this was the reason why a small detail was missed, which is now causing headaches for those who supported the project, specifically those in the UK.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

A NintendoLife report collected and shared testimonials from sponsors of The Wonderful 101: Remastered in the UK, who noted that they have not received their copies and incentives for offering a certain amount on Kickstarter. The reason}? According to fans, their inboxes received the bad news that there are additional fees and import charges to be covered in order for their products to be released and to reach their destination. Unfortunately, in some cases the total amount to be covered, adding up what was paid for the game, is close to $ 100 USD.

Moreover, this situation has only fueled the spirits of those who sponsored The Wonderful 101: Remastered and who had to wait longer for the game after it was announced that their arrival would be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the affected sponsors of The Wonderful 101: Remastered have blamed PlatinumGames and accuse the Japanese company of not having put information related to these fees and additional expenses in the project description on Kickstarter, even though platform indicates that it should be done to avoid this type of controversy.

In this link you will find all the information related to The Wonderful 101: Remastered, a title that reaches PS4, Switch and PC after being one of the exclusive ones that tried to lift the Wii U in its beginnings.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source