Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game of tranquility and tenderness in which you can have a very pleasant time that takes you away from the problems of the real world. That being said, there are also things fans are doing in-game that would be considered crimes in the real world. One of them is the trafficking of villagers.

What happens is that Animal Crossing: New Horizons users founded Nookazon, a swap page for the Nintendo exclusive. So far everything sounds very innocent, right? But it is that by browsing a little you will find a dark secret: it is also possible to buy villagers.

Among the navigation tabs of Nookazon you will find a tab called Villagers. If you click on it you will see that there is a complete list of all the villagers who can live on your island. By clicking on any item in this catalog you will see that several people offer it in exchange for berries, rare objects or even other villagers.

Something that is striking is that people ask for really stratospheric prices for the most popular villagers. For example, Narcissus, a cat with glasses and heterochromia, costs more than 5 million berries. On the other hand, there are those who use this page only to get rid of villagers who do not want and are willing to listen to offers through Discord.

There are different types of commerce in Nookazon

It is worth mentioning that not everything is so dark in this black market of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We say this because not everything that this site offers reminds us of illegal animal trafficking.

In case you missed it: discover exploit to prevent weapons from breaking

So, if you are looking for a specific product or fruit, we invite you to take a tour of Nookazon and become part of its community. It is possible that in one of those you find a great offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can know more about this game by clicking here.

.