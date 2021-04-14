Fans demand solo movie of Ben Affleck as Batman – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere has shown two things. On the one hand, that the film could be much better than the 2017 version. And on the other, that sometimes, only sometimes, the big studios do heed the requests of the fans.

Now, that same public is demanding that the more than canceled Ben Affleck movie as Batman solo get back on track.

The Snyder’s Cut has felt like a success for the fandom and has made social media campaigns fashionable, which began with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and have continued with hashtags such as #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, #ReleaseTheAyerCut or #ContinueTheMonsterVerse, in the wake of the success of Godzilla vs . Kong.

The latest trend on Twitter is #MakeTheBatfleckMovie and asks Warner to give the green light again to the film that, at the time, was going to be written, directed and starred by Ben Affleck. This is a project canceled as a result of criticism of the version of Justice League that was released in theaters and the unstable personal situation that the actor and filmmaker was going through.

Jay Oliva on Ben Affleck’s Batman script: ‘Affleck’s original script was the best Batman script I’ve ever read. Ben had an amazing story and I think the public and fans would have loved it, ‘”wrote a fan on Twitter, recalling the words of the screenwriter.

In contrast to the rain of criticism that his signing for Batman v Superman unleashed, there are now many fans who agree that “Ben Affleck is the best Batman of all time”, and therefore deserves a solo movie. The interesting thing is that after that scene in Justice League in which Lex Luthor reveals to Deathstroke the true identity of Batman, the seed for his solo adventure is sown.

In fact, another petition that has force on Twitter asks, under the hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax, that the villain Joe Manganiello have his own series on the streaming service. Which, since Warner has no intention of continuing the SnyderVerse, seems unlikely at this point.

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Warner will launch Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight movie, or series, especially considering that The Batman with Robert Pattinson is still pending release. Where the actor will be is in the solo film The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti and which will hit theaters in 2022.