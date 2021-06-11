Fans defend She-Ra from comparisons with Masters of the Universe and call for more homoeroticism – Tomatazos

The new He-Man animated series arrives this afternoon with a new trailer to say “take off” to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Netflix shares a spectacular preview of Masters of the Universe: Revelation and social media users are crazy about the images. The production will not skimp on adventure and action in honor of the fans who have been waiting for this return for years. Are you ready for Adam’s next big trip on the small screen? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe It was the character’s first animated series, premiered in 1983 and ended in 1985 with 130 episodes, becoming a great success not only for male children, but also for adolescents, youth and adults. The legacy of that series is great and memorable, that is why Kevin Smith and company decided to bring back the characters now that animation has taken a new impulse in the industry, not only with proposals for young viewers, but also for adults.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation It will be a reboot of the classic franchise and focuses on the unsolved stories of the characters we all know, picking up where they left off decades ago. The incredible trailer shared by Netflix this afternoon sounds to the beat of “I Need a Hero” by Bonnie tyler and presents us with some incredible action sequences in which we see Prince Adam and company facing the threat led by Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is produced by Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation, the studio that for the past few years has brought us the Castlevania seasons – 100%. The writers are Tim Sheridan, who worked on Reign of the Superman, Eric Carrasco, writer of Supergirl – 100%, Diya Mishra, present in Magic: The Gathering, and Marc Bernardin, popular for his work on Alphas. In the voice cast we find Chris Wood (He-Man), Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Mark Hamill (Skeletor) and many more.

Official information reveals that the first season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will have ten chapters, they will arrive on the platform on July 23 Will it be as great as the first trailer promises? In social networks the controversy has not taken long to appear, and it is that the comparisons with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power they have been unavoidable. The animated series starring She-Ra generated good numbers for Netflix at the time, however, there are great differences in the styles of each production. In the lore it is known that Adam and Adora are family, but it does not seem that the recent series will have any connection, since She-Ra ended up being a beloved product but very different from what was expected.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation It seems to be a series completely dedicated to nostalgia and we love it. Here are the reactions to the trailer released this afternoon and some comparisons with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

