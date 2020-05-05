The team creates a vote to determine which two drivers would form their ideal lineup.

Fans can decide between the big winners that ran for McLaren

Popular voting is in vogue and McLaren knows it, which is why the Woking team have organized a contest to decide which two drivers would form the best lineup for the team.

Those of Woking present the contest ‘McLaren Ultimate Team’. The goal is to determine who are the team’s top two drivers who would form the ideal lineup for Woking’s. To do this, McLaren has selected its 16 most successful drivers and will pose various battles in which they will face them and the fans must decide which of each two goes to the next phase.

The list of pilots is as follows:

Fernando Alonso Gerhard Berger Jenson Button David Coulthard Emerson Fittipaldi Mika Häkkinen Lewis Hamilton Denny Hulme James Hunt Niki Lauda Juan Pablo Montoya Alain Prost Kimi Räikkönen Peter Revson Ayrton Senna John Watson

The team leaves it to the fans to decide whether it should be chosen by statistics or by another aspect, such as strength, ability to perform under pressure or to excel in a specific time.

You can vote through McLaren’s Twitter and Instagram accounts and the team’s App. From the team they warn that when it comes to counting the number of votes, each platform will have equal weight.

In this way, McLaren organizes a contest similar to that of the World Rally Championship to determine who is the best driver in the history of the WRC, which by the way has won our Carlos Sainz. The driver with the most titles, who would be Sébastien Loeb, was not taken into account in the WRC voting, so in the case of McLaren the same may happen. Stay tuned to McLaren’s social media to find out when you can start voting.

The great objective of the team is to find out if the statistics rule in the sport or if it can be judged by other factors.

