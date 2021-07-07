Fans cry for the departure of Dorlan Pabón from the gang

The Rayados de Monterrey have made official the departure of winger Dorlan Pabón prior to his tour of friendly matches in the United States, in the preseason towards Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through their social networks, the group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre He dedicated an emotional farewell message to the 33-year-old Colombian offensive, closing his seven-year cycle at the institution.

After the publication, the comments and reactions of the fans of the northern sultana did not wait, showing their feelings at the news of the departure of winger Dorlan Pabón from the team.

Thanks for everything Dorlan, historic. – Caro Sif (@sifcaro_) July 7, 2021