Fans create the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie to demand the movie of Ben Affleck as Batman

Although not everyone agreed with Ben Affleck’s work in the DC Extended Universe, the actor was able to accumulate a large number of fans after becoming Batman. The character stayed in his hands for some time and he showed us a version somewhat different from what we have seen in the past, at least on the big screen; Affleck gave meaning to a Bruce Wayne much more mature, dark, but whose sense of justice remained untouchable. Following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, fans are eager to see him return as the superhero heir. Through social networks they create the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie to attract the attention of Warner Bros.

Ben affleck he joined the DCEU in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, then he had a brief appearance in Suicide Squad – 25% and shortly after we saw him in Justice League – 41%; Zack Snyder’s Justice League represents his most recent performance in the franchise. The director of the previous film recorded some extra scenes with the actor, for example his interactions with the Joker or Martian Manhunter. Fans were in awe of the return of Affleck like the superhero from Gotham, but they don’t want his confirmed appearance in The Flash is the last thing we see, not with the success that the franchise is having right now.

Through social networks, fans spread #MakeTheBatfleckMovie as a form of protest and request to bring back to Ben affleck as Batman, to bring his long-awaited solo film to life. On the Twitter platform, the hashtag reached the tens of thousands, becoming a global trend and surely attracting the attention of the senior executives of Warner Bros. At least we hope that they do not give up when listening to the fans and fulfilling their wishes; things went quite well with Zack Snyder’s Justices League, all thanks to hearing the voices of the fandom in networks.

Ben Affleck and Zack Snyder created a Batman with an identifiable, moving bow. Let’s stay with him. His story isn’t over and he hasn’t fought Deathstroke yet!

I see the #MakeTheBatfleckMovie trend and while I’d love to see it, let’s not forget Ben Affleck’s constant frustration with fans and the press constantly teasing him over a Batman movie. You may not want to do it anymore. That is fine too.

I promise you that by putting a # we are not going to point a gun at Ben’s head and force him to put the suit back on, we are just showing appreciation and that there is still an audience for his opinion if he ever wanted to do it again.

People have finally started praising Ben Affleck’s Batman and acknowledging that he has an arc that needs to be completed.

If Ben Affleck wants to do it, I’m 100% in favor of #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. Hopefully, this current trending hashtag will show you how many people loved him in the role and would love to see him direct his own Batman movie. Besides … it would have Deathstroke!

Joe Manganiello has said a lot about how amazing Ben Affleck’s Batman movie would have been. If Ben himself is comfortable putting the hood back on, I’d love to see him on HBO Max.

