A few weeks ago, a port of Super Mario 64 was unofficially released on PC, thanks to the effort of fans who had worked to decipher the code through reverse engineering. However, since it was an unofficial project and that used the properties of Nintendo, the Japanese company took legal action and had access to the game removed in several places where it was shared. Although it was possible to delete the download links, apparently users have found a way to continue sharing it and have even improved it.

According to information from Video Games Chronicle, the port’s executable file continues to be shared on social networks, despite the fact that some platforms, such as reddit, have promised to eliminate attempts to share it.

In case you missed it: Sources claim that Nintendo plans to release a remastering of Super Mario 64 and other 3D plumber titles.

The port allows users to run Super Mario 64 natively, thanks to its DirectX 12 technology, which in turn allows users to individually modify the elements of the game. In this way, those who were able to download the port before it was removed have applied improvements to the textures, lighting and models of the characters, as can be seen in the videos of YouTube user Unreal.

If you check the different videos of the user you will see that one of the main improvements is the inclusion of a more detailed model of Mario, which can execute all the original animations and the result is impressive. Also, thanks to the effort of the fans, textures were added that make the game look in high definition, the latter is possible through scaled textures with the help of artificial intelligence or the use of hand-made texture sets. The port also has ray tracing support through the Reshade app.

What do you think about this news? Did you expect the community to continue working on the port? Do you think Nintendo can eradicate the trace of this project? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about Super Mario 64, we inform you that recently a speedrunner managed to break the world record by passing it with 120 stars 15 seconds before the previous record holder.

On the other hand, we tell you that Nintendo also stopped a Mario project in Dreams, the new creative game by Media Molecule and Sony mentioned that it will review case by case. If you want to read more news related to Mario, we invite you to check this page.

