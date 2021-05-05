Fans compared Omni-Man to Vegeta after the season finale of Invincible – Tomatazos

One of Akira Toriyama’s great inspirations to create Goku was Superman. That hasn’t stopped fans over the years from wondering who would win a match between the two. It is an endless debate that has existed over the years and has not lost steam in the least. On the other hand, the answer is not important. Something interesting is that the similarities between Goku and the DC superhero mean that this anime character can be compared to the multiple variants of Superman that have existed over the years.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

On the other hand, something that not everyone notices is that Vegeta is basically the evil version of Goku or rather what he could have become if he had not hit his head and turned good when his grandfather found him . In that sense Vegeta is comparable to a type of character that has become popular in recent years: the evil Supermen. Amazon has brought us two to the small screen. The first was Homelander in The Boys – 95%. The second is Omni-Man in Invincible – 100%. In the last chapter of the first season we could see how the protagonist’s father killed his son and took advantage of the one-sided combat to kill hundreds of humans using his son’s body. It was a twisted way of making it clear to him that humanity is very fragile.

One Twitter user couldn’t help but compare the two characters and say that the fans who think Omni-Man is unforgivable are the same ones who forgot all the bad things Vegeta did in Dragon Ball Z. This raised the spirits of people on Twitter and soon the names of other bad parents began to emerge like Darth Vader or Endeavor from My hero academia.

Also read: Invincible: Robert Kirkman explains why the protagonist is biracial in the series

Many of you are acting like Omni-Man is unforgivable, like you haven’t forgiven Vegeta before.

Here are the best tweets from this discussion:

So many of y’all acting like Omni Man is unforgivable like y’all ain’t forgive this man Vegeta before pic.twitter.com/puWpH5TQEQ – Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) May 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/K4Dk8Pg6s2 – Aaron Casey (@ AaronCasey92) May 2, 2021

Exactly, Vegeta has probably killed more innocents than Omni-Man

Exactly vegeta has probably killed more innocent than omni man pic.twitter.com/dtbvfhDhmo – Djmacboi (@djmacboi) May 2, 2021

I think it is because Omni-Man is more explicit and bloody and they focus more on that than with Vegeta. We didn’t really see Vegeta brutally kill anyone on the same level as Omni-Man.

Exactly vegeta has probably killed more innocent than omni man pic.twitter.com/dtbvfhDhmo – Djmacboi (@djmacboi) May 2, 2021

Yes, but death has less meaning in Dragon Ball Z. I have not seen Invincible, but I suspect they do not have magic spheres that allow them to fully revive the population of a planet.

Yeah, but death holds less meaning in DBZ. I’m yet to watch Invincible, but I guess it doesn’t have magical balls that can resurrect populations of whole planets. – Schizo Ivan (@AlexanderHickz) May 2, 2021

Many have forgiven Endeavor for his abuses, so I don’t see why this character cannot be forgiven.

So many have forgiven Endeavor for his abuse so I don’t see why this character can’t be forgiven. – Taylor (@RolyatXCIII) May 2, 2021

Direction greatly affects your perception of a character. But Omni-Man could easily be redeemed Like this guy:

Direction does a lot to how a character is perceived. But omni man could easily be redeemed. Like this guy pic.twitter.com/p1oubzAGS9 – TheTastiestBagel (@Dot_Trivial) May 2, 2021

Hey! I still think that using your own child as a shield of flesh, figuratively and literally, is worse than destroying entire unnamed planets or full of aliens that are not important to the plot. I’m not saying Vegeta didn’t do traumatic things to Trunks and Bulma, but man, that train scene was so twisted.

Eh, I ttill think that using your own son as a literal and figurative meat shield is worse than blowing up planets of nameless or non plot essential aliens. Not saying Vegeta hasnt done traumatizing stuff to Trunks and Bulma, but man, that train scene is fucked. – 👻👹Ghostly Grimace👹👻 (@GhostlyGrimace) May 2, 2021

That bastard Vegeta had no problem eating the corpses of a race he eradicated. He definitely did such horrible things as the train scene.

This mf Vegeta got no problem eating the corpses of a race he just wiped out, he would have DEFINETLY done some shit like the train scene pic.twitter.com/eVylaSUyr7 – Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) May 2, 2021

To be honest, Vegeta’s case is much worse because he literally knows what it feels like to be oppressed by an evil being and still goes out of his way to do the same.

Tbh it’s much much worse in Vegeta’s case cause he literally knows what it’s like to be oppressed by an evil being and still goes out of his way to do the same – CringeyOtaku (@CringeyOtaku) May 2, 2021

I don’t really want to join the discussion about the characters, but I will say this. Nolan is a warrior. He is like a soldier who has just returned home after a 6 year war. He is not used to a normal life. He is still convinced that he has no mercy and that this is the highest form of loyalty. Vegeta is just a bag of shit, but everyone loves his so-called cool ass.

I actually dont wish to join the discussion of characters but i will say this. Nolan is a warrior. Hes like a solider who just got home after 6 long years worth of war. He isn’t used to a normal life, he still convices himself That he is merciless, the highest form of loyalty. – Ned Caster (@ toomuch976) May 2, 2021

Vegeta was just a fuckin shit bag but you loved his edgy ass. – Ned Caster (@ toomuch976) May 2, 2021

Anime Nolan is worse than the Nolan from the comics. That train scene makes Vegeta look like Goten

.

Anime Nolan was way worse than comic Nolan. That train scene makes vegeta look like Goten – Thragg’s Mighty Mustache (@ 18_SaintButters) May 2, 2021

Do not miss: Amazon renews Invincible for a second and third season