Fans compare Gandalf to Dumbledore and decide who would win a fight

The clashes between followers of The Lord of the rings Y Harry Potter They are not uncommon on social media, and one has recently been unleashed that places Gandalf and Dumbledore, the central wizards of each story, at the center. Through Twitter, a publication that confronts both characters has gone viral and the fans of each franchise have chosen their favorite with some weighty arguments. Although that pair’s lives are public knowledge and the answer is pretty obvious, that hasn’t stopped the insults and condescension. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Talk about The Lord of the rings Y Harry Potter is to refer to a couple of successful saga in the cinema, but also to a numerous compendium of books no less multimillionaire. Although the films are long over, they continue to accumulate fans thanks to the weight of their legacy and every day we see more people involved in their respective stories. The popular account @MultivesoTM on Twitter, launched a post in which it confronts Gandalf and Dumbledore asking who would win a fight, retweet for the former and “Like” for the latter. At the time of writing this note, the Han numbers are close to three thousand for both characters, maintaining a tie.

The hostile responses have not been long in coming, both in the responses to the @MultiversoTM tweet, and in the aforementioned retweets that try to defend each character. Harry Potter fans are known for their loyalty and high numbers, which is why they keep Dumbledore on par with Gandalf, however, knowing the minimum of each story allows us to understand who would be the winner of such a confrontation between giants. It is likely that the followers of the Wizarding World are not very pleased with the final conclusion.

We invite you to read: An edition of The Lord of the Rings is going to be published with all the illustrations made by the author

Dumbledore is a great character, a powerful wizard who for a long time was in charge of the most important institutions of the Wizarding World, someone who was forced to make necessary but painful decisions when required. However, comparing his power to Gandalf’s is useless speech. Gandalf is a Maia, one of the spirit beings created by Eru Ilúvatar, the ultimate god of Legendarium from Tolkien, before the birth of Arda, sent to Middle-earth as a member of the Istari to fight against the forces of Sauron. In very basic terms, Gandalf could be considered an angel or a demigod, so in a confrontation with Dumbledore he would quickly win, even if the latter used the Elder Wand.

Although the films of The Lord of the rings Y Harry Potter long gone, Hollywood studios are not done with their respective universes. Warner Bros. is still developing Fantastic Beasts 3 and there are many rumors about other spin-offs based on the Wizarding World. On the other hand, Amazon continues to work on the misnamed The Lord of the Rings series, set in the Second Age of the Sun in Arda; The secrets surrounding this production are immense and we have not had a single accurate look at the characters that will be present in the adventure, so we will have to wait a while until we have the images we want.

Here are a series of tweets that participate in the @MultiversoTM contest, some defending Dumbledore and others Gandalf. Do you already know who is your favorite?

Who do you think would win in a duel? RT Gandalf FAV Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/ywOirZRxKI – Multiverso (@MultiversoTM) April 13, 2021

I am amused by these types of duels in which knowing the minimum of each saga you understand that the answer is Gandalf and that’s it, there is nothing wrong, but hp fans still get pissed off and say that Dumbeldore https: // t.co/VmWbORoOus – reshi (@zacksowner) April 14, 2021

For all those who say that Gandalf would beat Dumbledore, my goodness who had the elder wand? End #TeamDumbledore pic.twitter.com/CaY1W2RDCP – lalamaio (@ lalamaio1) April 14, 2021

Who does not know Gandalf prays to any Dumbledore XD https://t.co/m9T5IggVs6 – Lorenzo Prado (@ lopra_12) April 14, 2021

I have no clue about either of the two universes lol

But isn’t Gandalf practically a fucking god in his universe? For how magic works and so on. It takes advantage of it, right? https://t.co/BhixJgTVPi – vanpiro esiten (@LeptysGod) April 14, 2021

Do you think that Dumbledore can stand up to Gandalf, Olórin, the Maia that existed since before the creation of Arda, who with his limited power in Middle-earth fought against a demon Balrog that even Sauron could not control, and who for his exploits was revived by Eru himself? https://t.co/ZrSVcYRhvn – Rocío (@desertensis) April 14, 2021

Depends: If it’s just magic, Gandalf wins. But if it’s clean shit, so is Gandalf. With tied hands and blindfolded. https://t.co/Nbjf6lBkFq – Walter_ (@buscandoawalter) April 13, 2021

Gandalf is a god. An Istari. If he dies, he returns more powerful. Everything that comes out of it is magic. Even his own beards. Dumbledore has to sacrifice children to win. https://t.co/D93VZ5X3YF – Alessandro Hernández (@hctor_alssandro) April 13, 2021

Gandalf even beats Dumbledore dancing pic.twitter.com/KghoR9rp7o – Daniel Musk (@muuskeeteeer) April 14, 2021

Gandalf fought a demon to come back stronger as Gandalf the white, while Dumbledore nearly died taking awita. – Francisco!. (@Frandvz_) April 13, 2021

You may also be interested in: Dune: screenwriter has already seen it and says it is as visionary as The Lord of the Rings