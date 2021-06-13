Fans cheer for Eriksen at the Johan Cruyff Arena | Excelsior

AMSTERDAM

The Dutch fans paid tribute and sent their best wishes to Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the Eurocup game on Saturday, displaying banners this Sunday with messages of support for the Danish midfielder, who in the past played for Ajax Amsterdam.

Eriksen, what collapsed on Saturday during the game between Denmark and Finland, is hospitalized in Copenhagen and stabilized.

At the Johan Cruyff Arena, before the match between the Netherlands and Ukraine (group C of the European Championship), several fans wore banners supporting the Danish footballer, mainly with the message “Eriksen, stay strong” (Eriksen, be strong).

The fading of the footballer made fear for a few moments a fatal outcome, but he was able to be revived, saved by a heart massage in the middle of the game.

Eriksen was at Ajax early in his career, between 2010 and 2013. Then he went to Tottenham and Inter Milan, his current club.

cmb

