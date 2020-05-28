Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Last Wednesday, May 27, Sony brought fans a new edition of State of play, its live presentation format that had only one objective in its last edition.

The screens of the Japanese company were taken by The Last of Us: Part II, the next big premiere for PlayStation 4 and which after some delays, is ready to hit the market.

This is why together with the developer, Naughty dog, released some of the game’s exclusive content that had not yet been demonstrated.

Along with the premiere of raw gameplay, as well as some new cinematics, what caught the most attention was the arrival of a cameo of the already classic Sony portable console, Play Station Vita.

Originally released in 2011, the competition at the time of the Nintendo DS line obtained a moment within the presentation that draws on a scene of tension and confrontation of Ellie, protagonist of TLOU in the cinematic.

This is how social networks were filled with various comments and images that reminded and filled the fans of the console and the title with nostalgia. Miami Hotline.

Yes, it’ll be GOTY because of the VITA & ICE CUBE https://t.co/tCpwzmeXu6 – 🗿 ₴ Ɇ ₭ ₳ łĐɆ ₴ Ʉ 🗿 (@ Xx_R0fLPwN_xX) May 27, 2020

THE PS VITA SHALL LIVE FOREVER !!!! 😂😂😂 # TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/FozcWtH2OD – #GameOnBrah (@PlaystationBrah) May 27, 2020

I constantly think of my vita loaded with games I’ve never played and know that when shit hits the fan that’s when I’ll find the time. https://t.co/uGRtgGk6WH – John_Hartford (@John_Hartford) May 27, 2020

“Mom said it’s my turn on the Vita” pic.twitter.com/oCZHlbARVO – Kairi took over me (@FunnySubsReiji) May 27, 2020

Has there ever been a more apt analogy for how Sony treated Vita owners? https://t.co/Sp3C6dNJkW – Marcos Codas (@MarcosCodas) May 27, 2020

via Naughty Dog

You can relive the presentation, in the following video:

