Fans call for Brandon Routh to play Reed Richards – Tomatazos

The arrival of Fantastic 4 to the UCM is imminent. Since Disney bought from Fox Much has been said, but little progress has been made. The eagerness of the fans is such that they find any opportunity to popularize theories about references and even possible unexpected presentations in the most recent Marvel projects, as happened at the time with WandaVision. This is not surprising considering that the famous superhero team has never had a good film adaptation, but it remains one of the favorite titles among comic book readers and superhero fans in general.

The project is a fact for Marvel, a spin-off of the villain complex is even expected Doctor doom, but we are far from seeing a confirmed cast. That is why several names have been shuffled from the beginning. Of course, this has caused fury, as happened with the rumor that Jennifer Lawrence would play Sue storm, but it has also served to lift spirits as happened with the suggestion of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as protagonists.

As long as nothing is clear, the fans will continue to do their thing, but a new suggestion, although surprising, was very well received among the public. This is Brandon Routh, who starred in Superman Returns – 76% in 2006. According to movieweb.com, Fantastic 4 was a viral topic on Twitter this weekend. Many users were given to the task of proposing possible casts, being Routh one of those who gained the most strength. The funny thing is that the suggestion quickly moved many who had not considered it at all but now recognize that the actor is familiar with the world of superheroes.

Brandon Routh is another good choice.

Brandon Routh is another well selected option 👏🏾 https://t.co/HvuEB1O56A – kemi (@ kemss21) April 15, 2021

I can’t believe I never considered Routh for Mr. Fantastic, he’s a great choice.

I can’t believe I never considered Routh for Mr. Fantastic, that’s a great choice – Martin A. 🎓 (@ Manordah66) April 13, 2021

Besides the aforementioned Krasinski and Routh, some other interesting names were those of Rahul Kohli, who worked on the series. The Hunting of Bly Manor, Alexander Skarsgård and John David Washington, who starred in Tenet – 83%. Of course, the teasing was immediate and some took the opportunity to launch names like Adam Sandler or Eddie Murphy (for all the characters).

The truth is that, beyond the exercise among fans, Routh knows how to move well within this type of universes. Yes OK Superman Returns was not very well received at the time, his work as Superman received good reviews, with the script and the exaggerated performance of Kevin Spacey being the most criticized elements. In addition, the actor had the opportunity to improve his image as a hero when he donned the costume of The Atom for him Arrowverse from DC, which included a lead role in the Legends of Tomorrow series. He also had the opportunity to return to Superman for The Flash series.

Fantastic 4 They have had a serious problem when reaching the big screen and that is that, in the last two adaptations they copied the style of the time, but they never found their own voice. The 2005 film, directed by Tim Story, kept the pattern set by Spider-Man – 89%. While the 2015 adaptation sought the seriousness with which this genre was treated at the time, but it underwent so many changes and edits that it is impossible to know if the original work would have worked. It’s a matter of time to find out what Kevin Feige has planned for these characters and their addition to the UCM which is constantly expanding.

