The first shipment with fans purchased by the Government of Mexico from the United States, to face the coronavirus pandemic, arrived Tuesday morning at Toluca International Airport, in the State of Mexico.

Fedex Flight FX53 landed at 07:15 am, at the Fedex Distribution Center, from Reno, Nevada, with Hamilton Medical brand respirators that were managed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador before his counterpart Donald Trump to channel them to combat the health crisis.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón thanked Trump for his collaboration so that Mexico could acquire 211 fans to help in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Four different models of fans were purchased and their cost ranged from $ 21,000 to $ 16,000..

He explained that 189 of them will be distributed in various Insabi hospitals around the country and 22 will be operated by the Navy..

The chancellor also thanked FedEx staff for their commitment because this flight with medical supplies will arrive on time.

He reported that Mexico participates with the UN and the European Union in a collection of resources for the development of the vaccine and medications to treat the coronavirus.

GC

.