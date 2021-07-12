Fans blow up the team after losing to Rayados and demand reinforcements again

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara generated the fury of their fans after losing the friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament with a goal from Sergio Villarreal.

After the defeat of Chivas, Guadalajara fans spoke out on social networks complaining about the poor quality of the game of the squad led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich and demanded reinforcements to be able to compete in the Apertura 2021.

In addition, they pointed out that trusting young people is fine, but there must be a base of footballers with more experience, more consolidated who provide that grain of differential quality so that Chivas hopes for something more.

However, the most pessimistic, they pointed out that the only thing left for them is to resign themselves to the fact that Chivas is not going to be champion in a while in the MX League and that the Apertura 2021 will be very difficult to see.

Actions would have been taken bringing reinforcements – Papá Chiva (@_on_toy_) July 12, 2021

Dan roe, fucking lumps !!!! – SURAS AND ALEYAS (@ raramuri75) July 12, 2021

They are not ashamed to publish their things. They play with no idea of ​​the game, and as a boy team sadly and this will not change for a while since Amaury says he will not invest and these results are his fault too – Felipe Vázquez (@ FelipeV69986044) July 12, 2021

It’s not to blow up Tapatío … there are many players who look quite interesting; but why is it thought that they are going to be a solution when Coyote himself has said that they cannot be taken that way? They compete well in Expansión but don’t want to sell them as top stars. – Aarón Alvarado (@PeterTrib) July 12, 2021

It prevented them from opening the link !!! they did nothing !!!!! , but the project is going well !!! 70% bullshit and 30% boredom – Asdrubal Guerra Rea (@ ricardorea1019) July 12, 2021

They are not ashamed to publish it horror – (@paurjb) July 12, 2021

