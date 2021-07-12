in Football

Fans blow up the team after losing to Rayados and demand reinforcements again

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara generated the fury of their fans after losing the friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament with a goal from Sergio Villarreal.

After the defeat of Chivas, Guadalajara fans spoke out on social networks complaining about the poor quality of the game of the squad led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich and demanded reinforcements to be able to compete in the Apertura 2021.

In addition, they pointed out that trusting young people is fine, but there must be a base of footballers with more experience, more consolidated who provide that grain of differential quality so that Chivas hopes for something more.

However, the most pessimistic, they pointed out that the only thing left for them is to resign themselves to the fact that Chivas is not going to be champion in a while in the MX League and that the Apertura 2021 will be very difficult to see.

