Fans blow up Miguel Herrera after his debut with the felines against Chivas

Coach Miguel Herrera lived his first game on the bench of the UANL Tigres when he equalized without annotations against the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, in the first game of preparation heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Without the presence of its main figures who fulfill their calls to the national teams, the group of felines showed the first changes in the tutelage of the Mexican strategist who came in relief from Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.

Despite not being an official game, the comments and reactions of the fans on social networks did not wait, bursting the figure of Miguel Herrera with the hashtag ‘Out Piojo’.

#FueraPiojo with Tuca this did not happen. Horrible game, pure asshole sees it as a tactician. – Javier Garza The Tiger of Mitras (@ javiergarza1629) July 8, 2021