Fans believed that Warner was going to discontinue Blu-rays and DVDs in 2022 because of a tweet about Tweety – Tomatazos

Critics of streaming services are often afraid that they are to blame for the extinction of movie theaters. They basically think that if movies can be seen instantly at home then people will no longer have the need to lock themselves in a room with other people to watch a movie on a huge screen. People who believe this do not take into account that not in all countries people have access to the internet of the quality required to watch movies on Netflix or other similar services.

Digital has been displacing another very common way of watching movies. Of course, I am referring to DVDs and Blu-rays. Today many people prefer to watch a movie on a streaming service or rent it from a video on demand service. It is one of the many reasons why Blockbuster went bankrupt and now it is something that we can only see in old movies or in Captain Marvel – 60%. It is not uncommon for DVDs to displace VHS and other disc formats that never really gained acceptance.

Animation, DVD and / or Blu-Ray fans recently took a couple of tweets from animation historian Jerry Beck out of context. He has collaborated with Warner, so a fan asked him if the company would celebrate Tweety or Daffy Duck’s anniversary with anniversary DVDs or Blu-Rays. What he responded is that Warner had no plans to release albums of his classic cartoons because these are going to be on HBO Max. What people understood is that from 2022 Warner was no longer going to release DVDs or Blu-rays. The chaos spread very quickly and the historian was forced to delete his original tweets. He also tweeted clarifying things. Fortunately there is a screenshot of the latter. Here is your clarification about the incident:

Woof! I threw the internet! It seems that a small answer I gave to an animation fan about whether the Daffy Duck or Tweety Anniversary would be celebrated on DVD or Blu-ray was thrown out of proportion and went viral. First of all: Anyone claiming that Warner plans to discontinue DVDs or Blu-rays in 2022 took my words out of context. Second, I don’t work for Warner. Sometimes I do freelance work for them as a writer or consultant in their home video department. A few days ago I was asked some questions by some fans eager for the future of physical media. Unfortunately I didn’t have anything new to say to you. Warner is restoring his classic cartoons for HBO Max (and to air on MeTV). Obviously the streaming service is where Warner’s cartoon library is going to reside at the moment. I have no idea what’s going on in your home video department. I know that DVDs and Blu-rays will continue to be produced and that the department [encargado de ello] it still remains. We can only hope that they continue to release their animated shorts on physical media. That is all I know and all I can say about this topic.

In other words, this was a case where people took a completely harmless comment out of proportion to be alarmed and thought that physical media was going to stop being produced. People who think that are most likely not taking into account that not everywhere you can have access to a stable connection or that everyone has HBO Max in their countries. In other words, this whole situation was a big first world problem. As long as these formats continue to sell well, there is no reason for them to be discontinued. Post-apocalyptic predictions are best left to fortune tellers. And don’t worry, you can see both characters in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

