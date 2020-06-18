Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today, a very important transmission focused on Pokémon was held in the morning of June 17, as the company responsible for the franchise revealed a large number of projects on the doorstep. A great game will be announced shortly, and some fans are beginning to think that this is a new installment of Pokémon Let’s Go.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company, was in charge of making the presentation and what caught the most attention was the background that was adorned with many Pokémon items. The above should not draw much attention from Pokémon fans, after all, it is a presentation of the brand, in addition to the fact that previously it had been possible to see decorations of these characters.

Several creatures of Johto appeared in the Pokémon presentation

However, this occasion was a bit unusual, as fans realized that much of the decor was from Generation II or Johto. Throughout the video it was possible to identify creatures such as Politoed, Sudowoodo, Ampharos, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Bayleef, Typhlosion, Feraligatr, Entei, Raikou and Suicune, all of them originating from Johto.

But the detail that most makes fans think about a possible version of Pokémon GO set in Johto is that in the lower right corner of the cabinet behind Ishihara there were some stuffed animals from Umbreon and Espeon, the Eevee evolutions that first appeared in Pokémon Gold & Silver, and behind them were the special editions of Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee !, a great coincidence.

Tsunekazu Ishihara and her Johto plush collection

Could a new installment of Pokémon Let’s Go be on the way?

It is important to say that there are other first generation Pokémon in the cabinet, such as Sandshrew, Slowpoke, Lapras, Pikachu, Mewtwo and Eevee, but, as you will notice, in less quantity. There is also the possibility that the characters of this generation are simply Ishihara’s favorites.

There is nothing confirmed yet, but it is striking that the Pokémon franchise on consoles usually has a new release every year. As you can see in the graph below that we published together with an article last year. Since 2016, Pokémon has released a main series title, either entirely new or an upgraded version each year, and the gaps are few since the franchise debuted in 1996.

Main Pokémon game releases

It should be noted that this year for the first time Game Freak will release a DLC for a game in the series, so it is very possible that there will not be a new release at the end of this period. However, next year they could debut Johto’s hypothetical Pokémon Let’s Go, taking into account that Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! They went on sale almost 2 years ago, perhaps long enough to make Johto versions, taking into account that assets from previous installments could be used. In addition, it would serve to alternate between the titles of traditional mechanics.

As we mentioned, there is nothing said and the above is pure assumption. Ishihara referred to the upcoming Pokemon project as something important, so it could be more than just Pokémon Let’s Go versions of Johto. The good thing is that we will not have to wait long to discover it, because next week there will be a new presentation of the company.

Do you think a new installment of Pokémon Let’s Go will be announced? Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments, what project do you think it is?

We remind you that many smaller titles were presented in today’s presentation, such as one in which children can learn to brush their teeth with great enthusiasm.

