Fans believe Marvel Studios treats its actors better than DC Comics

The DC Comics and Marvel Studios movie franchises have in common that they use a large number of Hollywood stars.

There are still many people who hope that Henry cavill continue with the role of Superman in the movies of Dc comics, but everything indicates that we will not see him again as the Man of Steel. Since they will reboot the character and probably will not do Justice league 2 from Zack snyder. So fans believe that Warner Bros has not behaved well with the actor and it is something that would not happen to him in Marvel studios.

For some time it has been related to Henry cavill with Captain britania, but lately it has been speculated that it could be Hercules, the son of Zeus, who will be featured in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) played by Russell crowe. So we could see it in Marvel studios in a few years as an Olympian god. There are some who go further and see it as Sentry, a character from Marvel similar to Superman from Dc comics.

Also, something that has made people quite angry is that they have announced that they will reboot Superman right on the actor’s birthday Henry cavill. Something that has made the fans react and they want me to sign for Marvel studios because there it will be better treated.

These are some opinions of the fans.

Henry Cavill you have to go to Marvel Studios. They will treat you much better there. Join the MCU, we will support you and treat you better than Warner Bros / DC Comics. I think it’s time for Henry Cavill to move into the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Come on Marvel Studios as Warner Bros have kicked Henry Cavill and got him dirty and especially on his birthday. Sign him up as Captain Britain… It’s a no-brainer! He should leave Warner Bros and join Marvel Studios at least they will do him justice. Warner Bros dirtied this man. Kevin Feige please sign him. At this point, Disney could also cast Henry Cavill to play the Sentry at Marvel Studios. If Henry Cavill ever gets the call to be Sentry, he should accept it. Warner Bros is being very intentional about what they are doing and I hate it. Share