Fans attack Liga MX for the possible creation of Club de Cuervos

Football

The Mexican fans attacked strongly against the MX League, for the possible creation of the Ravens Club who would take the place of Athletic of San Luis, to enter the maximum circuit in the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

In the last hours, the possible change of name of the San Luis state team has gained greater force, assuring several media in the country that this information would be made official in the following hours.

San Luis, who counted among the owners of the club with the owners of Atlético de Madrid from Spain, had the exit of the Spanish monetary income so its part was sold to the Alazraki family.

Club de Cuervos is a popular Mexican Netflix series, created by Gary Alazraki, son of Carlos Alazraki, a new member of the club, which is why the rumor has grown, considered by the fans as a joke in bad taste.

