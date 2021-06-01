Fans attack Liga MX for the possible creation of Club de Cuervos

The Mexican fans attacked strongly against the MX League, for the possible creation of the Ravens Club who would take the place of Athletic of San Luis, to enter the maximum circuit in the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

In the last hours, the possible change of name of the San Luis state team has gained greater force, assuring several media in the country that this information would be made official in the following hours.

San Luis, who counted among the owners of the club with the owners of Atlético de Madrid from Spain, had the exit of the Spanish monetary income so its part was sold to the Alazraki family.

When reality is stranger than fiction The new San Luis team (a partnership between Jeff Luhnow and the Alazraki) has yet to be confirmed as: CROW CLUB !!! Believe it or not pic.twitter.com/NnPg7h0BuM – Alejandro de la Rosa (@adelarosa) June 1, 2021

Club de Cuervos is a popular Mexican Netflix series, created by Gary Alazraki, son of Carlos Alazraki, a new member of the club, which is why the rumor has grown, considered by the fans as a joke in bad taste.

I don’t know if this gives the Mx league something serious ⚫ It started as a meme, as a very distant possibility and today it is practically closed. It is almost a fact that he opens a “Club de Cuervos” in the League. And it is not in a figurative sense, LITERAL, THAT IS WHAT IT IS GOING TO CALL. Open thread

1/5 pic.twitter.com/ZAAGdjP1nO – DIEGOL ⚽️ (@ Diegol90Mx) June 1, 2021

When we think that the #LigaMX could not be more unreal …

It appears as a reality “Club de Cuervos”, and obviously to make that ridiculous they had to catch a team without identity and that no one cares … That’s right, they got Atlético de San Luis. pic.twitter.com/hICI3wbnIJ – The Expelled (@losexpulsados) June 1, 2021

