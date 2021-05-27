Fans attack David De Gea for his performance in the penalty shootout against Villarreal

The Villarreal champion of the Europa League in front of Manchester United, so the fans attacked the defeated goalkeeper David De Gea, after failing to stop any collection in the penalty shoot-out.

The Red Devils tied at 1 goal during the 90 minutes and overtime against the Spanish team, so the definition of the championship went to the penalty shootout where a total of 22 shots were charged.

Of the 11 penalties against David De Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper failed to stop any shot, in addition to being the only one to miss his execution from eleven steps, which caused his name to become a trend on Twitter.

The Manchester United goalkeeper adds a large number of penalties without being able to stop in the last season, adding with this 10 a total of 25 charges against him consecutively ending in scoring.

