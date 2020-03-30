Fans want Ibai Llanos as a commentator on WWE

WWE fans in Spain have spoken. They want Ibai Llanos as a WWE commentator and so they have made it known through social networks.

During the broadcast of WWE Wrestlemania 33 in Gol los Fans were surprised by the quality of the comments by Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodríguez. They quickly went looking for commentators for a possible WWE return to GOL. and a name came out, that of Ibai LLanos, the most popular e-sports commentator in our country.

Ibai had surprised all the fans this week when befriended WWE wrestler Cesaro in an UNO online tournament in which different personalities participated.

The most surreal game of UNO that you will see in your life pic.twitter.com/YrNGDl7Hsd

– Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) March 29, 2020

They both joked throughout the tournament and the interaction on social media was incredible. It should be noted that Ibai is one of the personalities that has the most interactions through social networks, since e-sports are highly commented on by the fans who use them.

Cesaro challenged Ibai to comment on a wrestling show. Will the answer to that challenge come soon?

Do you want GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34?

Do you want GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34? It’s in your hands. The television network has launched a challenge to the followers of Planeta Wrestling through its Twitter account. If we get it the show will air next Sunday.

If this tweet reaches 3000 RT we make it possible 🙏😜 #WWEenGOL https://t.co/633CmlVsHn

– GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) March 29, 2020

