The young actress Loreto Peralta has been acclaimed by Internet users in the last days after having made a challenge in tiktok from Camila Sodi, so now they ask me to be the next Ruby.

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, Loreto Peralta claim to fame thanks to his leading role in « No refunds« with comedian and director Eugenio Derbez.

It was a few days ago that Loreto I accept the challenge that Camila Sodi launched on TikTok to the rhythm of « Who cares« , the renowned song by the Spanish group Alaska y Dinarama.

This challenge was carried out by Sodi in conjunction with a renowned shampoo brand, with the purpose of supporting the neediest communities of our country during the pandemic.

However, there was one that caught the attention of thousands of Mexicans, that of Loreto Peralta, since it was to the liking of all his fans and Camila’s.

So much so that they are already asking a lot for the young actress to be the main candidate to interpret the character of « Rubí » if they get to do another version.

Regarding Peralta’s acting career, it is worth mentioning that in 2015 he was about to record the new version of the film. Poltergeist, but for some strange reason rejected the project.

In early 2018, the recording of The little Mermaid, from the Netflix platform, where he lent his voice for the character of Elle.

His last project was in the teen romantic comedy movie « All the freckles in the world« Which was released both on Netflix and in theaters, and received very good comments on his performance.

So it would not be strange that in the future we see Loreto in movies and series of teenagers who would undoubtedly be quite good at them.

Although at the moment they are only people’s wishes, this could influence too in the producers if one more version of the famous soap opera Rubí is made.