Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Last of Us: Part II is a game packed with details, easter eggs, and lots of references to the Naughty Dog story. After all, it is also a testament to a period of hard work in which the creatives did not stop for years and that the first installment, Uncharted 4 and this title, which was not without controversy, came off. One of these details is the possibility of playing the guitar with Ellie and some fans are already covering their favorite songs.

After The Last of Us: Part II debuted on June 19 and the players got to the part where Ellie can show off her guitar skills, some of them didn’t miss the opportunity to try out the basic chord system that it features. the game. Hence, immediately, fans shared their interpretations of iconic themes in music culture like The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun, Hozier’s Take Me to Church or Nirvana’s About a Girl.

heres some Take Me To Church by @Hozier on the ingame guitar in # TheLastofUsPart2 # TLOU2 @Neil_Druckmann pic.twitter.com/NKBgYvV36A – Anthony (@AnthonyMingoia_) June 21, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 – Nirvana – About a girl – Ellie plays guitar cover https://t.co/hBDkDjZFXk via @YouTube – Antifacu97 (@ antifacu97) June 22, 2020

The Last of Us: Part II is available on PS4 and at this link you will find all the information related to the latest title of Naughty Dog, as well as our written review.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source