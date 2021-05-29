Fans are not happy with James Corden

Until the moment of its premiere, the truth is that few of us knew very well what the reunion episode of ‘Friends’ was going to be like. In fact, after having seen it, it is still difficult for us to define it. On the one hand there was a meeting on the set, on the other a kind of program with the public and James Corden as presenter, there were guests who appeared in person, others who sent video, scenes were recreated, scenes were recalled, scenes were viewed and commented …

The important thing is that the special left the fans excited and the almost two hours of it were short for most. With a truly inspired Matt LeBlanc and several exciting cameos, as well as fan participation, it hasn’t all been compliments for HBO. Many wonder about the need for the figure of James Corden in the episode. Most of the criticisms are not aimed at the well-known actor and presenter doing it wrong, but rather that his figure was in the way. The questions he asked, fully agreed and we would even say rehearsed, did not contribute anything. He made the public speak only once and, well, he stole image time from the six protagonists. In the same way that the scenes on the set flow without a presenter, many think that they could also have been on the sofa, in front of the public, and continue with the show without a host who is seen only as filler, with a catchphrase for lack of ideas for linking sections.

Twitter, at least, seemed to think that:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io