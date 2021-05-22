Fans Are Confused by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Huge Farmhouse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently gave fans a tour of their sustainable Los Angeles farmhouse, but the pictures have quickly caused a bit of confusion among fans who can’t seem to decide whether they absolutely hate or love it.

Right now celebrities seem to love showing fans inside their huge mega mansions, with everyone from the Kardashians to Miley Cyrus appearing in Architectural Digest to show people around their impressive homes. Mila and Ashton were the latest celebrities to grace the magazine cover and welcome photographers into their sprawling LA farmhouse, which they’ve nicknamed ‘KuKu Farms.’

The property, which the couple designed together by compiling their own Pinterest boards and then comparing, has taken five years to build from scratch and is, according to Mila and Ashton, entirely sustainable.

However, the grand barn-style project doesn’t seem to be in everyone’s taste, and it has fans confused, since most of them can’t seem to decide whether they love it or hate it. On the one hand, some felt that the barn aesthetic made the home feel both cozy and stylish. But some fans weren’t sure about a few of the design decisions, especially having a huge chandelier in a barn, or referring to the room as “the entertainment barn.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mostly, the sentiment boiled down to complete uncertainty, summed up perfectly by one fan who commented, “God … I love but also kind of don’t love it.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, people were equally confused by the eccentric house — but wondering if maybe … it works?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

So, do we love it or hate it? Let’s head to our ~ entertainment barns ~ to ponder.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io